The Shakopee School District will cut 48 teaching positions for the 2021-2022 school year, amounting $5.4 million, after Shakopee voters said no to an operating levy referendum, according to unofficial results released early Nov. 4.
The district said earlier this year that a failed levy also means it will need to make $11.15 million in budget cuts in the next five years.
The unofficial results for the referendum show 12,697, or 54.09%, of voters voted against the proposed $9 million phased-in property tax levy, and 10,776, or 45.91%, voted for it.
Earlier this year, the district announced a $2.5 million budget deficit for the 2021-2022 school year that, if left alone, would have snowballed until the district’s fund balance is $26 million in the hole by 2024.
The phased-in levy would have amounted to $3.6 million for taxes payable 2020-2021; $2.7 million for the second year; $1.8 million for the third year and $900,000 for the final year, for a total of a $1,000 increase per pupil.
“If we just make cuts, we’re ultimately hurting our students, which ultimately hurts our future,” board chair Kristi Peterson said before voting to put the levy on the ballot box at a school board meeting in July. “And I just can’t do that.”
Absentee ballots received after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.