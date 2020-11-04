Republican Erik Mortensen narrowly defeated incumbent DFLer Brad Tabke for the District 55A House, according to unofficial results released during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 4 and will represent Shakopee and Jackson and Louisville townships in St. Paul. The defeat comes after a contentious race that mirrored the 2018 election.
Those unofficial results show Mortensen earned 47.42% of the vote, while Tabke earned 44.99% — or 10,923 votes to 10,363, respectively.
Ryan Martin, of the Legal Marijuana Now party, received 1,705 votes or about 7.4% of the vote.
In a similarily narrow 2018 race, Tabke won 52% of the vote, and Mortensen 48%, 8,990 votes to 8,386.
Mortensen and Tabke could not be reached for comment when the results were released early Nov. 4.
Absentee ballots received after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.