For some community members, this year has brought upon loss compounded with the inability to grieve in a public setting.
An annual Empty Chair service at River Valley Church will provide an opportunity for community members to grieve those who won’t be at the table, or on a Zoom call, this holiday season. A table will be set up on stage with a missing chair as a symbol for those who will not be there, a short message will be given and attendees will be able to light a candle in honor of their loved one.
The church, which holds a campus in Shakopee, will be hosting the service at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 for any community member who would like an opportunity to reflect, remember, honor and grieve their lost loved ones, said Associate Campus Pastor at the Shakopee location Jesse Johannesen.
This year, the service holds a particular weight following the death of 24-year-old Shakopee resident Mathias Soto, who attended the church and was recently baptized there.
“It’s a big loss and it’s very tragic,” Johannesen said.
The COVID-19 pandemic also brings a particular weight to the service, in which funeral services are much smaller and families have been unable to grieve like they normally would.
“Knowing there will be an empty chair at the table at Christmas… it’s something that affects people greatly, and it’s a chance to remember that loss,” Johannesen said.
Johannesen stressed that all community members are welcome and there is no need to register ahead of time. Social distancing guidelines will be in place in the auditorium.