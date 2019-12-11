Hundreds of Shakopee residents flocked to downtown Shakopee's Holiday Fest Dec. 6, despite the brisk weather, which fell to single-digits with the wind chill. The festival was complete with a parade of lights in which several businesses drove festive, lit-up floats and, of course, passed out candy.
Some of Shakopee's smartest residents piled up in apartment windows lining the streets to watch the parade go by from the warmth of their home, presumably with a hot chocolate in their hands.
Most residents grabbed a hot chocolate in a foam cup and held bundled-up children on their shoulders as the floats passed by. Many children played in the snow left on the ground.