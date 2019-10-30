Start your engines, the Great Train Show is coming to Canterbury Park.
If you are a model train collector, enthusiast or want to get involved in the world of model trains then stop by the Great Train Show on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3.
The Great Train Show is the nation’s only coast-to-coast model train show, according to its website, greattrainshow.com.
The show is designed for the general public, modelers, hobbyists, families, and the just plain curious. Each show features hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale, huge operating exhibits, activities for kids, and more.
The show at Canterbury Park will feature over 250 tables of trains for sale, over 40 exhibitors from across the country, operating model train displays, a riding train for kids and free door prize giveaways.
According to a Great Train Show release, “Model and toy train experts will be on hand with exhibits and informative demonstrations to entertain the whole family The event includes operating train layouts in a variety of sizes and scales, how-to hobby demonstrations, tables upon tables of shopping at the hobby marketplace and much much more.”
The release said the show has informative demonstrations and clinics scheduled throughout the weekend. There will be seminars on topics like starting a layout, developing scenery and maintenance.
“If there isn’t a seminar geared to your question, all you have to do is ask,” the release said. “The hobby market offers thousands and thousands of model and toy trains from all the leading manufacturers. Young ‘conductors’ will find Thomas the Tank Engine on sale, plus everything needed to start their very first layout. Shop for scenery supplies, hobby tools, and the latest how-to hobby videos and publications. There will also be a huge selection of train parts, train accessories, and die-cast vehicles.”
Tickets can be purchased online at trainshow.com/shakopee or at Canterbury Park (cash only).
Adult admission for Saturday is $10 which is good for both days. Sunday’s tickets cost $9. Kids 11 and under are admitted free.
For more information, go to greattrainshow.com.