At Canterbury Park's Junk Bonanza, owning a Pinterest page is a rite of passage.
What to do with a bucket full of used valve handles? Well, you could glue them together and turn them into wall flowers, or use them as vintage kitchen cabinet knobs, or drawer handles. Obviously.
A bucket full of old copper keys? An easy-to-make vintage necklace to give to your best friend, or mom, or grandma, to let her know she has the "key" to your heart.
A pile full of scrap wood? Turn it into painted art for your wall. Old license plates? Fuse them together to make a headboard for your matchbox-car-loving nephew. The list goes on and on. And from Sept. 26-29, Canterbury Park turns into heaven for creative-minded, Pinterest-loving Minnesotans.
Here are some photos of the junk-turned-treasure. If you want to get lost in the trove yourself, tickets are $10.