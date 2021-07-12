Canterbury Park, a horse racing venue in Shakopee, played host to animals not normally found in Minnesota — or even this part of the world — over the weekend.
The park hosted Extreme Race Day on Sunday, July 11 which comprised of camel, ostrich and zebra races in between live horse racing. Tickets were limited to 10,000 and a Twitter post from the park said the venue was a "packed house" that day.
Packed house for Extreme Day! SLO-Mo camels coming at you! #betmn pic.twitter.com/4vp7D1pqCR— Canterbury Park (@CanterburyPark) July 11, 2021
But not all were thrilled about the event. Animal rights organization PETA sent a letter to Canterbury Park asking them to cancel the extreme races, according to a news relase.
“Canterbury Park needs to focus on making its racetrack less lethal for horses, not on holding cruel sideshows that exploit even more kinds of animals,” said PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo in a statement.
More to come
The park will host "unicorn" and llama races on Sunday, July 18. The first horse races will begin at 1 p.m. and the unicorn and llama races will take place in between. Eventgoers can interact with both the llamas and unicorns that day. Pony rides will take place from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at canterburypark.com.