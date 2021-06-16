Canterbury Park will launch an outdoor concert series in partnership with Sue McLean & Associates this summer, with national headliners across a variety of genres, according to a recent press release.
The concert experience will be more laid back than the Twin Cities Summer Jam, with free parking, reserved seating in the grandstand area in front of the stage and VIP ticket packages.
The concert series lineup is below.
- Aug. 2 – Old Crow Medicine Show
- Aug. 6 – En Vogue
- Aug. 7 – Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Aug. 16 – The Robert Cray Band
- Aug. 21 – Daughtry
- Sept. 3 – Blackberry Smoke
“Canterbury Park has always been a great home for music. We’re excited to kick off this new concert series with Sue McLean & Associates,” Canterbury Park Vice President of Marketing, John Groen, said. “We’re thrilled with the lineup for the first year series, and the racetrack should provide a unique backdrop for concert-goers to enjoy the outdoors.”
Tickets go on sale for all shows Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. online at etix.com or canterburypark.com or charge by phone at 800-514-3849.