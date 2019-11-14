Canterbury Park submitted its 2020 racing dates to the Minnesota Racing Commission for approval of a 65-day season beginning May 15, according to a news release from the racing venue. If approved, the 2020 racing season will begin 12 days later than usual.
Vice President of Racing Operations Andrew Offerman said in the past, having horses on site in early May has been a challenge. This year, that challenge will be especially difficult, since the Kentucky Derby falls early on May 2.
“Pushing our meet back two weeks… will allow our horse population, which winters in Arizona, Florida, Texas, and throughout the South, more time to get ready to race at Canterbury,” Offerman said.
The Kentucky Derby has always been Canterbury's biggest opportunity to make money off wagering, with or without live racing. Offerman expects that to be true again in 2020, according to the release.
Purse money will not change from the amount awarded in 2019.