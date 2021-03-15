St. Patrick’s Day is this week, on Wednesday, March 17, and some area joints are putting on small-scale specials and celebrations that look more normal than they did last year, when the pandemic's impacts were just beginning.
Here are some events and specials happening at restaurants in the area.
- O’Brien’s Public House in downtown Shakopee will be extending its celebration outdoors this year, with fire pits and live music on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. There will also be adult Bingo on Saturday, and family Bingo with balloon artists on Sunday. And, of course, traditional Irish food will be served, said Executive Chef and General Manager Christine Castro.
- Turtle’s Bar and Grill in downtown Shakopee will be serving corned beef and cabbage on Wednesday for patrons who feel like grabbing a brew and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with an authentic Irish meal.
- The Shakopee VFW will be hosting a free Bingo night on Wednesday and will be serving $3 20-ounce Coors Light beer (green, of course).
- McHugh’s Public House in Savage already hosted its St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this past weekend, but that shouldn’t stop patrons from stopping through on Wednesday to order corned beef and hash.
- The Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake is hosting a St. Patrick's Day celebration on Wednesday with corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, Guinness cake, green beer, sake shots, cornhole and a “raging bonfire,” according to the club’s Facebook page.
- Doherty’s Tavern in Prior Lake is selling $5 22-ounce drafts that come with a St. Patrick’s Day keeper cup.
If you have ideas to add to the list, please email mdebilzan@swpub.com.