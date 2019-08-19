A little German song
George Colling and Larry Warden added a little German flavor to a previous Heimatfest Talent Show by singing “Schnitzelbank.” The festival’s fun returns to Jordan Sept. 6 and 7.

 File photo by Rachel Wittrock

Family fun, food and fireworks are just some of the things on the schedule for Heimatfest, which will return to Jordan Sept. 6 and 7. 

Heimatfest has something for everyone in the family. Friday night kicks off with a car cruise, food booths, and street dance in downtown Jordan. Saturday is a full day of events and food options from pork patties, to walking tacos, to a refreshing scoop of ice cream.

There will be fun for kids and the 19th annual classic car cruise on Friday evening, and the festival will conclude with a fireworks display.

Events will be held in downtown Jordan and Lagoon Park. Visit the Heimatfest website at jordanheimatfest.com for a full schedule of the fun.

