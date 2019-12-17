2634825.jpeg

Never trust Santa. Never. 

Whether it's in a mall, at a small town winter celebration or at family Christmas with someone who looks suspiciously like your Uncle John, many families are well versed in photos with Santa. 

And families in the southwest metro are no different. 

Sometimes the ordeal goes off without a hitch. Other times, not so much. Luckily, or unluckily for these kids, there's always photo evidence. 

Southwest News Media, which owns eight newspapers in the region, recently held an online contest, inviting readers to submit their favorite photos with Santa.

Readers were then invited to vote for their favorite. The winning photo, submitted by Heather Willems, was the top vote-getter. 

He does exist!

The winning photo with 65 votes was captioned "He does exist!" and submitted by Heather Willems. 

Some opted in to share photos with wider audiences and a sampling of the photos can be seen below:

Readers share photos with Santa

