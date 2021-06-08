Dog races are returning to Canterbury Park this year after a hiatus in 2020. Also returning to the park are camel, ostrich and zebra racing, the Indian Horse relay and unicorn and llama races, according to a news release from the Shakopee horse racing venue.
Canterbury officials have decided upon an initial capacity limit of 10,000 people each day. That means for each dog race — corgi, basset hound and wiener dogs — there will be two days of racing. The fastest dogs of each breed will return for the Best in Show race on Sept. 6, the release said.
Canterbury Park also has horse races scheduled Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m., July 3 at 4 p.m. and Labor Day at 1 p.m.
“We’re excited about our Dog Days of Summer races kicking off the first Sunday in August, but understand that many of our fans are still getting comfortable being around crowds again,” Vice President of Marketing John Groen said in a statement. “We encourage fans to buy tickets in advance for our biggest promotional days as we do anticipate selling out certain events, something we haven’t done in the past.”
More information is available at www.canterburypark.com. A $2 discount is offered for purchasing tickets in advance online. Dog owners wishing to enter their canine in the races can do so now on the website, according to the press release.
Below is the promotional schedule for the park this summer.
- July 3: Fireworks Spectacular
- July 11: Extreme Day with camel, ostrich and zebra racing
- July 18: Unicorn and Llama racing
- Aug. 1: Corgi Dog racing
- Aug. 8: Basset Hound racing
- Aug. 15: Wiener dog racing
- Aug. 22: Corgi dog racing (again)
- Aug. 29: Basset hound racing (again)
- Aug. 25-26: Indian Horse Relay
- Sept. 5: Wiener dog racing (again)
- Sept. 6: Best In Show Dog Races
- Sept. 8: Horsepower Giveaway
July racing tickets go on sale Monday, June 14. August and September tickets go on sale Monday, July 12.
Weekly events
Tuesdays: Two for One Night, 5 p.m.
Wednesdays: $5 Featured Craft Beer Night, 5 p.m.
Thursdays: Live Music + Live Racing, 5 p.m.
Sundays: Pepsi Family Days, 1 p.m.