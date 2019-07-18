Try your hand at pioneer-era handicrafts while socializing with friends at Frontier Folk School from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at The Landing.
Learn the basics of an historic craft and the story behind it. Includes a starter kit to complete your project at home and entrance to Living History Weekends for the day so you can explore before or after the program.
The cost of this program is $25 and this program is for ages 13 and older. Reservations are required. Call 753-559-6700 to make a reservation.
The Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park is located at 2187 Highway 101 E., Shakopee.