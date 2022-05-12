The Minnesota Zoo is kicking off springtime with the return of its “Farm Babies” exhibit.
“Farm Babies” has been featured at the zoo for more than 20 years and centers around the celebration of newborn farm animals and Minnesota farm life. Zach Nugent, the zoo’s communication and media relations specialist, said this year’s exhibit highlights springtime at the farm and includes exciting new elements.
“It’s just really a refreshed experience for our guests, and this spring is a great time to go out there,” he said. “You can check out the farm, see some of the baby animals and really embrace all that spring has to offer.”
This year’s exhibit includes farm demonstrations, games, live music, interactive exhibits and more that can appeal to guests of all ages.
“Farm Babies” takes place from April 30-June 5 and is part of general admission to the zoo.
NEW ADDITIONS
While animals are present year-round at the farm, Nugent said many of them are expecting or have recently given birth.
This includes a goat that is expecting kids any day now. A baby lamb was born in the last few weeks and seven Kunekune pigs were born around two weeks ago. Two baby llamas are also living on the farm.
All these animals are living in the newly renovated Wells Fargo Family Farm, about a three-quarter mile walk from the main zoo area. Changes to the farm include new landscaping, painting of the barn, a newly installed pergola shade structure and a goat play area structure.
“We’re constantly looking at new opportunities to engage with the community, and we are so excited to be able to form these new events,” Nugent said.
While the animals can be seen in person at the farm, the zoo has also set up a goat live webcam on its website for people to check in on the goats and their newborn children.
Another focus for “Farm Babies” is educating guests on conservation efforts.
“For our ‘Farm Babies’ event, if you think of agriculture, pollinators play such a vital role when it comes to food systems and agriculture,” Nugent said. “We really want to shed light on their importance, especially this time of year when those overwintering pollinators are beginning to emerge.”
The zoo will have an area dedicated to pollinators where guests can learn about the role they play and how everyone can support pollinators at home.
ENTERTAINMENT FOR ALL
“Farm Babies” also includes some special events for older guests. Moonlight yoga is offered on Sunday, May 15, for people ages 16 and up at the Wells Fargo Family Farm.
Additionally, the zoo is putting on “Farm Nights,” three nights for adults 21 and older who can enjoy live music, fire pits, lawn games, and food and drink.
“Farm Nights” take place from 5-8 p.m. May 7, May 20 and June 4. Musical artists include Church of Cash, The UnderGroove, Gravel Road and Blue Hazard.
“It’s great anytime that we can engage with different members of the community that may not traditionally think of the Minnesota Zoo as a destination … and ‘Farm Nights’ is just one way to do that by really dedicating these three nights for adults 21 plus,” Nugent said. “It’s making a fun, different type of atmosphere for people to enjoy while still having them connected to the zoo, our mission and our conservation projects.”