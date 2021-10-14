The Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo for its third year.
The event lasts from Oct. 1 to Nov. 7 and consists of a quarter-mile outdoor trail filled with over 5,000 carved pumpkins lit up at night for the public to view.
Looking Back
The Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular first came to Minnesota in fall 2018. Making the event what it is today came through the growing relationship between the zoo and Passion for Pumpkins.
Passion for Pumpkins is a pumpkin-carving organization that produces pumpkin art for events around the country. Currently, Passion for Pumpkins facilitates with events in Providence, Rhode Island and Louisville, Kentucky in addition to the one in Minnesota.
Zach Nugent, communication and media relations specialist for the Minnesota Zoo, said partnering with Passion for Pumpkins was ideal, given the zoo’s hopes to welcome guests through the fall.
“We didn’t see a lot of people coming to visit [in October],” Nugent said. “So we wanted to find an event that encourages people to get outdoors to connect with nature and to connect with the Minnesota Zoo.”
The event was able to run in 2018 and 2019 but was halted in fall 2020 due to the pandemic.
Passion for Pumpkins co-owner Travis Reckner said it was encouraging to get back to producing the event here in Minnesota for 2021.
“Just to get back to some sense of normalcy feels incredible. I can’t tell you how many people are just grateful and thankful that we’re doing it,” Reckner said.
Pumpkins: A to Z
The theme for the Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular changes every year. This year’s theme is “Pumpkins: A to Z.”
For this theme, over 125 carved pumpkins are categorized by a letter in the alphabet. A stands for “Alice in Wonderland,” B stands for “the birds and the bees” and so on. Other categories include vampires, pop culture, Halloween and dinosaurs.
One of the most important letters promoted in the event is “C” — for conservation. Nugent said the event’s theme regularly looks to highlight the zoo’s conservation efforts and appreciation for nature.
“We want to make sure that the pumpkins that are being carved really have some tie back to conservation efforts that the Minnesota Zoo is a part of,” Nugent said. “Passion for Pumpkins has been fantastic in working with us to really make sure that what they’re producing is not just art, but it’s art that has a connection to the Minnesota Zoo mission.”
Previous themes at the zoo include “A Walk through Time” and “Around the World.”
Every year, a group of local Minnesota artists works for Passion for Pumpkins to create the pumpkin art. New pumpkins need to be carved to replace pumpkins every few days that have been affected by rot, weather and animal interference.
With over 125 intricately carved pumpkins and over 5,000 jack-o’-lanterns sprawled along the trail and in the trees, this means the artists go through tens of thousands of pumpkins in just over a month’s time.
This year, nearly 25 artists based in Minnesota work in a Minnesota Zoo equipment building emptied out to function as an art studio. With around half of them brand new to pumpkin art, Reckner said it has been amusing to watch these artists transfer their artistic abilities onto a unique canvas.
“They’re all really accomplished, amazing artists who have incredible portfolios, but they’ve never done it on a 120- to 150-pound pumpkin,” Reckner said. “It’s really great … seeing how every week or every round when they do a new pumpkin, they just get better and better at it.”
Beyond the theme, this year’s event also sets itself apart from previous years with the bundle events offered.
The zoo created bundle events for visitors to add onto their experience walking through the trail. People can request a customized jack-o’-lantern, take a night hike on the Minnesota Trail or create an enrichment piece (similar to a toy) for zoo animals alongside a zoo naturalist.
The zoo also makes mobility and sensory accommodations for the event on Monday nights. These showings have reduced capacity and are reserved for guests with mobility or sensory needs.
Looking ahead, the Minnesota Zoo hopes to bring back its Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular in the coming years.
“Hopefully, our partnership with Passion for Pumpkins will go far into the future because this is an event that really has become quite beloved at the Minnesota Zoo,” Nugent said.