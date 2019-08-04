Matt Schutt, Arboretum naturalist, will speak on his book "Nature at Our Doorstep" at the Shakopee Library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
Schutt grew up on a farm in Wabasha, overlooking the Mississippi. He has worked in various capacities at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum since 1982. He continues to write about the natural world for "Arborteum Magazine" and to conduct walks and talks throughout the year at the Arboretum and around Minnesota.
His book "Nature at Our Doorstep" is enlivened by personal experience, homespun humor, myth and folklore and a deep respect for the rural past. From the wonder of cumulus clouds to the majesty of a lone oak, Schutt provides nuggets of little-known information and descriptions that will help readers appreciate the living, breathing world just beyond the doorstep.
This program is free and the Shakopee Library is located at 235 Lewis St. S., Shakopee.