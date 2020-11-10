With Halloween behind us, Thanksgiving approaching and the effects of the pandemic on top of it all, many have already begun putting up their decorations for Christmas to help spread a little more joy this year.
Coronavirus might stop us from participating in some of our favorite holiday traditions like parades, baking cookies for our neighbors and even seeing some of our loved ones, but there will still be ways to safely celebrate like watching holiday movies and looking at Christmas light displays.
Sever’s, a fourth-generation family farm located at 3121 150th St. West in Shakopee, will once again offer their drive-thru holiday light show from Thanksgiving day through Jan. 3.
Sever’s first began offering its holiday light show last year and this year it will be even bigger with a total of 1.2 million lights.
Vehicles can drive through Sever’s festival grounds to enjoy the lights which are programmed to music that plays through your car, explained Sever’s owner Nicola Peterson.
“We were very happy last year with the amount of people that came out and saw it and we are expanding this year to add another 200,000 lights to the display, as well as building a giant yeti that people will be able to see,” she said.
The owners had no idea when they began the light show last year just how valuable a drive-thru attraction would be with the ongoing pandemic. The show offers community members a fun and safe way to get out of the house, Peterson said.
“With it already being set up as a contactless drive-thru it really fits in … Maybe you’re a high-risk family, it’s still something you can go out and do safely while still being entertained during the holidays. If you’re not a high-risk family, it’s just as great,” she said. “I think being able to operate during this time of COVID, we’re feeling very grateful that we had already set up this business and are able to expand it for the 2020 season when so many people are unable to do that unfortunately.”
Visitors can purchase tickets when they arrive at the grounds or purchase tickets online ahead of time for a completely contactless experience. A drive-up concession stand and holiday goods made by another local family will also be available for purchase while vehicles wait in the queue.
Peterson encouraged individuals of all ages to check out the light show that has something for everyone.
“We’re always looking to operate our business in a sense where it’s good for all ages or all types of people. You could go with your boyfriend or girlfriend, you could go with your toddler, you could go with your teenage kids and so we’re really always looking to offer multigenerational entertainment on our property,” Peterson said.
Driving through the entire show takes roughly 25 minutes, but purchasing a ticket allows vehicles to drive through as many times as they would like.
“The music programming itself is about 40 minutes so I would say most people drive through at least twice so they can hear all of the songs that are programmed to the lights,” she said.
Sever’s Holiday Lights will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, seven days a week including holidays.
Tickets are $7 per person with a $25 per car maximum. For cars with eight plus passengers, cost is $40.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit seversholidaylights.com.