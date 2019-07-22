"Willy Wonka," a musical based on Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," is currently in production at Stages Theater Company in Hopkins until August 4.
The musical follows the adventures of Charlie Bucket through the Chocolate Factory and features songs from the 1971 film as well as new songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley.
According to a press release, the show is "filled with Oompa-Loompa, fun, candy and magic around every corner."
Five local kids are performing in the production: Gideon Pressley and Lauren Lacourse of Belle Plaine and Hogan Vaupel, Medi Semkoff and Asgerami Semkoff of Shakopee.
"Willy Wonka" runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for all ages. Visit stagestheatre.org for specific performance dates and times or call the Box Office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at 952-979-1111, option 4. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for children and seniors ages 60 and up.