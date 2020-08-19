The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is canceled due to COVID-19, according to a recent announcement from Mid-America Festivals.
“Although we disagree with the current State directives that prevent a spacious outdoor venue from opening, we recognize the difficulty of the State government’s task,” the Minnesota Renaissance Festival posted on Facebook. “We share their goal of keeping Minnesotans safe and healthy.”
The festival was set to take place in Louisville Township just outside of Shakopee. It was slated to begin Sept. 5 and run every weekend through Oct. 4. The festival typically draws about 300,000 people each year.
Tickets are still being sold for the festival’s Feast of Fantasy, which is held outside under a tent and includes two hours of entertainment, a six-course meal and beverages. Those tickets will be sold all seven weekends the Renaissance Festival was originally slated to be open, and typically include between 80 and 100 guests, all socially distanced between tables.
Stephanie Whipps, marketing director for the Renaissance Festival, said the 2021 festival will be “bigger and grander” with a 50th anniversary celebration.
“We’re also announcing a brand-new exciting event in the next few days for 2020,” Whipps said.