Country music singer and songwriter Dustin Lynch will perform at the Mystic Showroom on Saturday, Feb. 15 next year.
The 8 p.m. show follows the release of his EP, "Ridin' Roads," according to a news release from Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.
"Lynch will bring his signature easy-rolling melodies and country-to-the-core lyrics to Mystic Lake for a night of good music and low-and-slow grooves," the release said.
Lynch's platinum-certified debut single "Cowboys and Angels" was originally released in 2012. Other popular songs by the singer include "Small Town Boy," "Where It's At (Yep, Yep)," "Seein' Red," "Hell of a Night," "Wild in Your Smile" and "Good Girl."
Since breaking into the country music scene, Lynch has made six No. 1. hits and three top five albums and has toured with country music artists like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Brad Paisley.
Tickets are on sale now and start at $49. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.