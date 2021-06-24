Canterbury Park will be holding its annual fireworks show after a year hiatus on Saturday, July 3 following horse races and other festivities that will begin at 4 p.m.
The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux will be putting on a fireworks display July 4 at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel after the John Fogerty concert, which will start at 8 p.m.
Valleyfair will not be holding a fireworks display for the second year in a row, according to a park spokesperson.
Canterbury’s Fireworks Spectacular show July 3 will cost $5 a ticket, with fireworks starting around 10:15 p.m. Independence Day activities will be happening all day long, and will include live music, pony rides and racing starting at 4 p.m.. Kids ages 4 and under will be free.
The park is encouraging advance purchases made, as it will have a capacity limit. Tickets are available online.
The show will be “just as fabulous as ever,” according to a Canterbury spokesperson, with the fireworks launched just hundreds of feet from spectators.
The city of Shakopee will also be hosting its annual “Happy Birthday America” parade July 2 at 10:30 a.m., and it will start at Lion’s Park. Residents are encouraged to bring decorated bikes, trikes and wagons, and can cool off after the parade with a popsicle. Staging will begin at 10 a.m. for those who want to participate in the parade.
No registration is required and the event is free.
Tickets to see John Fogerty at Mystic Lake before the July Fourth fireworks show start at $39. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.