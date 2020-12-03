Last winter, I was given a gift card to take ski lessons for Christmas. Learning to ski was on my bucket list, and I once heard someone tell me skiing was like golfing: if I didn’t learn how to do it now, while I had the time, I likely never would.
After my first set of lessons, in which I fell more times than I could count, I kept wanting to go back.
The lessons, which I took right before the pandemic hit the U.S., catapulted me into a world in which the thought of a Minnesota winter during a pandemic seemed slightly less dreadful. And now that winter is nearing, each morning I check my phone to see if snow is in the forecast for the week, crossing my fingers that I’ll see a white snowflake on my weather widget.
Because most gathering spaces are closed for the time being due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, I am craving the ability to pay an admission ticket for a normal activity that is safe and outside.
So far, ski hills in the area are planning to open with safety measures in place that should make skiing an activity you may not need to cancel this year. Some of those hills are already open because they make their own snow.
Whether you’re an avid skier, thinking about getting back into it or have never tried before, there are options available at varying prices for anyone who wants to get outside and feel normal for a day, even before the first snowfall hits.
Wild Mountain
Wild Mountain in Taylor’s Falls, Minnesota is already open for the preseason Monday through Friday from 1-7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hours may increase as the terrain increases, according to the website. Wild Mountain’s base lodge will remain open for restrooms, locker access, retail, tickets, season passes and rentals, but the public areas of the chalet will not be open until at least Dec. 18.
Lift tickets start at $45. Kids 5 and under are free.
Private and semi-private lessons will be available beginning Nov. 28 with 48-hour advanced reservations, though group lessons are on pause through Dec. 18. Guests and instructors will be required to wear masks during the lessons.
Wild Mountain will also begin snow tubing operations starting Dec. 19 for families who would rather take to the slopes on their bellies.
Hyland Hills ski area
Hyland Hills ski area in Bloomington is also making snow each week and is open for the preseason Wednesdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lift tickets will range between $31 and $38 during the regular season, depending on the time and date of admission.
The ski chalet at Hyland is set to accommodate one-way traffic, chairlifts are limited to one household per chair and general safety guidelines such as mask-wearing must be followed when guests are in line for lifts or in the chalet.
The Hyland shuttle which transports guests from the Normandale parking lot to the ski hill will be operating on a very limited basis.
Buck Hill
Buck Hill in Burnsville has preseason tickets on sale for $25, and kids age 5 and under are free with an adult ticket.
In-season, tickets cost between $20 and $38 on weekdays. On the weekends, admission is $47 or $34 for a night pass.
Public areas of the ski chalet will not be open for indoor warming or dressing, though they will remain open for restrooms, locker access, retail and ticket purchasing.
Pre-packaged grab-and-go food will be offered in the chalet.
Snow tubing is expected to open in early December, according to the website.