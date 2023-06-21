After months of debate and the threat of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival being shut down, Scott County Planning Director Brad Davis said his office has approved all the final plans from the festival's operator.

On March 21, the Scott County Commission approved making modifications to the conditional use permit for Mid-America Festivals. The conditional permit is ultimately what allows the event to take place each year and was at risk of being revoked after numerous concerns were expressed by the county planning department and the community.

Malm covers Scott County for Southwest News Media.

