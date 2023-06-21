After months of debate and the threat of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival being shut down, Scott County Planning Director Brad Davis said his office has approved all the final plans from the festival's operator.
On March 21, the Scott County Commission approved making modifications to the conditional use permit for Mid-America Festivals. The conditional permit is ultimately what allows the event to take place each year and was at risk of being revoked after numerous concerns were expressed by the county planning department and the community.
The commission gave the authority to the county planning department to approve the traffic and parking plan, which was received on June 1.
For the first time in the festival's history, there will be a requirement to have paid, onsite parking vouchers, which will be capped at 7,000 cars per day.
Davis said Mid-America Festivals has a contract with a company who will be in charge of parking and have committed to having 80 staff members on site each day to validate vouchers and to collect money for the tickets for those who show up without a parking pass.
He said the main parking lots used will be the King and Queen lots and, if needed, the Green Ferry lot will be used to alleviate congestion.
“It's not going to be one of their main parking lots,” Davis said.
With a cap of the number of cars being allowed to park at the festival grounds, it means people will need to park elsewhere. Based on previous attendance numbers, it could mean 12,000 people a day need to get to the festival in other ways.
The plan is for patrons to park at various park-and-rides throughout the area and bus to the festival.
Davis said buses will be provided by Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Richfield Bus Services and Lorenz Bus Services.
MVTA shuttles will run from Eagle Creek, Southbridge Crossings Burnsville Transit Station and, if needed, the Burnsville Heart of the City station.
In addition, Davis said Mid-America Festivals has an agreement to bus 1,500 patrons daily from Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
If there are too many vehicles, there is also an agreement in place with the Scott County Fairgrounds in Jordan to provide parking spaces. Davis said the idea is to have a place for people to park who are traveling north from places like Mankato or other communities south of Jordan.
Davis said if there are more than 7,000 people who try to park at the festival grounds, staff would direct cars to return to Highway 169 to go to the county fairgrounds to park, as well.
One of the big questions previously was whether or not there would be an assigned parking lot to park at for those taking a bus.
Davis said there won't be; instead, when people purchase their tickets, they will be asked to indicate what parking option they most likely use.
“It's not obligating them to it,” Davis said.
From there, the company’s staff will be able to predict where the most patrons are likely going to park and can have staff monitoring the park-and-rides. Davis said the plan is to have a way to text patrons if a particular lot is getting close to capacity so they can recommend a different parking lot.
Traffic control will be monitored in real time, Davis said, through options like drones, Minnesota Department of Transit cameras and observers driving the roads.
