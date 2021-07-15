Rhythm on the Rails, the weekly summer concert series that draws thousands to downtown Shakopee is officially back.
Like most large-scale events in 2020, the series was canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, the series made its grand return on Wednesday, July 14 much to the excitement of the crowd, said the chamber's interim president Tim Zunker.
"It was a 'welcome back' to being able to do outdoor concerts," Zunker told the Valley News. "It was a great kickoff to getting back out and doing things in the community."
Wednesday's scheduled performers — two headliners to kick off the first week — were delayed an hour due to inclement weather. But the rain passed through and the evening turned out "beautiful," Zunker said. Regional acts Trailer Trash and Belfast Cowboys put on a show to about 2,500 people.
The free five-week concert series is held in downtown Shakopee along the railroad tracks, hence its name. The series is much more than music — there are food vendors (attendees can purchase food and drink tickets at the front gate) and a kids zone, among other activities. Zunker said the chamber has a "great partnership" with Shakopee Parks & Recreation for the kids' activities, which include bounce houses and other games.
Local impact
Rhythm on the Rails brings a "great economic impact" to the area in the middle of the week, which was by design, Zunker said.
Some weeks the series can draw as many as 5,000 people to downtown Shakopee — many of whom go out to dinner beforehand at a local Shakopee restaurant or catch a drink afterward at Turtle's or another establishment, he said. Not to mention, it adds to Shakopee's regional appeal with many eventgoers atttending from out of town.
This week's kickoff was no different.
"There was a sense of excitement from the crowd," he said. "People were very engaged and there was a lot of dancing. A lot of people looking around, buying food and drinks."
Up next
There are still four more weeks of Rhythm on the Rails.
Scheduled performers include the following:
- July 21: World According to Garth - A Tribute to Garth Brooks
- July 28: G.B. Leighton
- Aug. 4: The Fabulous Armadillos - Eagles Tribute
- Aug. 11: I Am, He Said - A Celebration of Neil Diamond
Each concert runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Lewis Street in downtown Shakopee. For more information visit www.downtownshakopee.org/rhythmontherails.