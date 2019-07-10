Shakopee’s popular summer music concert series, Rhythm on the Rails, is returning for its third year starting on Wednesday, July 17.
Rhythm on the Rails is a free, five-week outdoor concert series held on Wednesday nights from July 17 through Aug. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Lewis Street in downtown Shakopee. Rhythm on the Rails features top-notch live music, family fun, food and brew vendors, and much more.
Attendance has averaged 5,000 people a night in prior years.
This year’s music lineup is an impressive list of some of the top music headliners from the region. The concert series kicks off on July 17 with a performance by the HoneyDogs, followed by Chris Kroeze on July 24, Chris Hawkey on July 31, Arch Allies on Aug. 7 and wraps up with a performance by Mick Sterling on Aug. 14.
Those won’t be the only musical acts; some of the best local acts will open for those musicians. The Solid Gold Band will open for the HoneyDogs on the first night and Jud Hailey will open for Mick Sterling. Muddcat Melby and PK Mayo are also scheduled to be opening acts during the series.
While the concerts are the main attraction, they aren’t the only thing happening at Rhythm on the Rails.
There will also be multiple food and drink options for purchase from Shakopee’s finest establishments such as Turtle’s Bar and Grill, Doc Popcorn, Mr. Pig Stuff, Med Box Grill, The Cave Cafe St. Paul, Twisted Oak Wood Fired Pizza, Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, Cookie Dough Bliss, The Weenie Wagon, and O’Brien’s Public House.
There is also a free kids zone that will have inflatables and face painting.
For more information on Rhythm on the Rails, go to www.downtownshakopee.org/rhythmontherails.