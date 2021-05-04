Rhythm on the Rails, a free, five-week outdoor summer concert series in downtown Shakopee, will be back and as close to normal as possible this year, according to the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
“We will continue to monitor the State of Minnesota's guidelines and adjust Rhythm on the Rails accordingly at the time of the concert series,” a Rhythm on the Rails Facebook post recently stated.
Rhythm on the Rails will take place on Wednesday nights between July 14 and Aug. 11. Each concert runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Lewis Street in downtown Shakopee and features live music, games, food and brew vendors, according to the concert series website. Each evening will feature local and regional musicians.
Here is this year’s schedule:
July 14: Trailer Trash/Belfast Cowboys
July 21: World According to Garth - A Tribute to Garth Brooks
July 28: G.B. Leighton
August 4: The Fabulous Armadillos - Eagles Tribute
August 11: I Am, He Said - A Celebration of Neil Diamond