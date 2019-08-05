River Valley Theatre Company, a Shakopee-based community theater company, recently took a hit film to the stage.
The theater company brought the Oscar-winning Dreamworks film, "Shrek," to life in July with the production of "Shrek the Musical." The musical is based on the original film, a twisted fairy tale, and follows the story of an ogre named Shrek (different than the usual handsome prince) and a princess named Fiona.
Founded in 2007, the theater company's mission is to create opportunities for community involvement through the performing arts, according to its website. Since its inception, RVTC has grown from presenting one show a year to a company with a standard three-show season. RVTC has also added RVTC Youth Studio to the company's regular season schedule.
The theater company is a community partner of Shakopee Community Education and Shakopee Schools, among other local organizations.