Everyone knows Sever’s as being home to corn mazes and fall fun, but new this year is its holiday lights display.
The half-mile course, located at Sever’s new home in Shakopee, features more than one million lights set to classic holiday music, according to a news release from the venue. Visitors can sit in their vehicles and drive through the course.
“We’re so excited to expand Sever’s offerings and create a vibrant, memorable activity that we hope will become a new tradition for local families for years to come,” Nicola Peterson, of Sever’s, said.
The holiday light display runs through Jan. 5. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Sever’s, 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. Tickets are $20 per vehicle ($35 for vehicles with eight or more people) Sundays through Thursdays and $25 per vehicle ($40 for vehicles with eight or more people) on Fridays and Saturdays.
Find more information at seversholidaylights.com.