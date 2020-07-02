The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announced Friday, July 2 its annual weekend-long celebration Wacipi scheduled for next month is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wacipi, or powwow, is held each summer at the tribe's Wacipi Grounds in Shakopee. The event, which was slated for Aug. 14-16 this year, includes a Pow Wow, where dancers and drum groups compete for top honors in a variety of style categories and hosts vendors of Native American crafts and foods, according to a news releaese from the tribe.
“We have made the difficult decision to cancel this summer’s Wacipi,” SMSC Chairman Keith Anderson said in a statement. “Our annual cultural celebration is important to our Community and the thousands of people who attend each year, but the health and safety of our members, participants, employees and visitors will always take precedence. We look forward to celebrating at our 2021 event.”
More than 800 members of tribes from across the U.S. and parts of Canada gathered for SMSC's Wacipi in 2019.