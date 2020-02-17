Shakopee Rotary Speakeasy

The Shakopee Rotary Club will hod a Speakeasy Casino Night on Saturday, March 21.

 Submitted photo

Take a trip back in time to the Roaring 20s, when the gin was cold and the jazz was hot. Put on your fringe, feathers & fedoras, 1920s and 1930s style for the Shakopee Rotary Club's 3rd Annual “Little Chicago” Speakeasy Casino Night fundraising event on Saturday, March 21 from 7-11 p.m. at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

The $40 per person ticket includes a dinner buffet, dessert bar, casino chips and entertainment. A cash bar, a silent auction and prizes will also be available. 

In 2019, Shakopee Rotary donated approximately $19,000 in proceeds from this event to numerous charitable causes including:

  • Shakopee Public Schools, Shakopee Celebrates Reading event and the purchase of a vision screener.
  • Esperanza, summer programs.
  • Shakopee Community Assistance, a trailer for product donation.
  • Shakopee Community Education, the Robotics program.
  • CAP Agency, support of Project Community Connect.
  • Tokata ALC Student of the Month.
  • SHS STRIVE Program.
  • Rotary Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased directly from any Shakopee Rotarian or at bit.ly/2HuC18b

