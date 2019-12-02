The Chamber of Commerce will host another 2019 Holiday Fest in Shakopee Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-8 p.m. and, as always, the city's downtown will transform into a scene reminiscent of Dr. Seuss' Whoville.
The Parade of Lights will begin at 6 p.m., when local businesses will navigate lit-up floats throughout the downtown area. Santa will light the Christmas tree after the parade is over, and then the holiday fireworks show will begin. The Shakopee Area Catholic School choir will sing Christmas carols during the event.
Other activities include craft making inside several downtown shops and a meet-and-greet with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
"The whole event is really a great community family event," Shakopee Chamber of Commerce President Angie Whitcomb said. "With the addition of the parade a few years ago and the addition of the fireworks, it’s just a great celebration to kick off the season.
For residents familiar with the event, the festival will remain the same as it has been in previous years, save a few changes: there will not be carriage rides this year due to the construction of the new apartment building on Second Avenue, and this year there will be no ice sculpture.
The event will close First Avenue, Holmes Street and Lewis Street downtown from 6-8 p.m.