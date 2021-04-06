The Downtown Shakopee Farmers Market will now include a maker’s market with locally-created arts and crafts. The markets will run this year every Friday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., June 4 through Oct. 29, according to a Shakopee Chamber of Commerce announcement.
The farmer’s market will include fresh produce, spreads, homemade gifts, crafts, food and beverages from local vendors.
For volunteer opportunities, vendor inquiries, or any questions, contact Main Street Director, Ashley Grotewold at 952-445-1660 or agrotewold@shakopee.org.