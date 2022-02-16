Extreme Horse Skijoring returns to Canterbury Park on Feb. 12 with teams participating from all over the country.
This is the fourth year Canterbury Park has worked with Extreme Events Minnesota, an organization hosting skijoring, rodeo and other events around the state. This is the third skijoring event held at the park as last year’s didn’t happen due to the pandemic.
The sport consists of a horse and rider pulling a skier or snowboarder through a track course. The person being pulled races down the track and completes actions like navigating around poles and gates, grabbing rings and performing a series of jumps and tricks.
Extreme Events Minnesota President Ted Slathar said it’s been great to introduce an underappreciated sport like skijoring to thousands each year at Canterbury Park.
“I think it’s great for the people, great for the community and great for the sport — it brings attention to it,” he said.
About 135 teams from around the country are taking part in this year’s event.
Slathar said this skijoring event differs from most regarding its racing setup. While most skijoring races show one team at a time, the event at Canterbury Park will be a two-track system where two teams race alongside each other at the same time.
While teams are still racing individually against the clock, Slathar said it’ll be more entertaining for audiences to watch two races at the same time.
The event also includes a freestyle jump event for skiers and snowboarders to perform jumps, flips and tricks.
According to Canterbury Park, the skijoring event has gained popularity over the years. The park anticipates somewhere between 4,000-5,000 people to attend this year’s event.
Beyond the racing and freestyle events, Canterbury Park will also host a number of additional events and activities that day. This includes a marketplace with more than 20 vendors, 16 dogs racing in the “Winter Wiener Dog Races” and multiple children’s activities.
Slathar said he’s excited for skijoring to return to Canterbury Park for another successful event.
“I think it’ll be a fun event, and we’re excited to be joining forces with Canterbury Park to put it together,” he said.