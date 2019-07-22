Some Twin Cities Summer Jam concertgoers are requesting refunds for their VIP tickets, which ran from $600 to $1,200 for all three nights, after organizers opened up the VIP area to general admission ticket-holders.
In Monday’s KFAN radio show, Chris Hawkey, who was the emcee of the event, said the issue happened because Steven Tyler of Aerosmith threatened to leave unless the stage was surrounded with fans. Because Aerosmith set this precedent, the same happened when Pitbull and Tim McGraw took the stage the next day.
The combination of Friday’s heat index, which rose above 100 degrees, jumbotron technical difficulties and Tyler’s last-minute insistence that general admission ticket holders fill the VIP area led to a flurry of online complaints.
Mary Bonneville doesn’t normally splurge on concerts. But Aerosmith was a “bucket list band of hers.” So she bought VIP tickets and a pit pass to see Aerosmith up-close-and-personal Friday night, and it cost her around $2400. Her friend flew in from Nevada to join her.
Shirley Skaets from Chaska attended the festival Friday night on a general admission ticket — a gift from her sister. She said they opted to stay in the general admission area when the gates opened up. They couldn’t see the stage because of a large screen she said wasn’t working the entire time the Chris Hawkey Band was on stage.
“It was the worst concert experience I’ve ever had,” Skates said. “I think they could have had better access to the stage and not so many VIP seats.”
Steve Pitoscia, who attended Summer Jam on general admission tickets all three days with friends, was one of a few fans on social media who said he couldn’t complain about anything.
“Everything went pretty smooth for me,” he said. “As far as organization in terms of ticketing, I didn’t have any problems.”
Pitoscia said he also chose not to file into the VIP area when organizers opened it up to general admission because he didn’t want to “get caught up in the madness.”
That madness made many of the VIP ticket-holders, well, mad.
Jennie Stewart posted on Twin Cities’ Summer Jam Facebook page saying she and her husband paid for VIP tickets so they could see Aerosmith up close. She said after standing in 115-degree heat, “A flood of people rushed into an enclosed area where those that paid for that experience were being crushed by some rather rude people.”
Hawkey said he was mostly frustrated that Tyler apparently made his ultimatum an hour before Aerosmith was supposed to hit the stage.
Hawkey also said Tyler needed a private toilet that was untouched by anyone else and was a certain temperature. Hawkey gave Aerosmith credit for “putting on a great show” and said he didn’t blame Tyler for wanting a crowd surrounding the stage that’s “conducive to a rock band concert,” but he didn't know if he would emcee next year.
“It almost killed me,” Hawkey said.