Some concert-goers were none too pleased to see the Twin Cities Summer Jam single-day ticket prices drop to $99 Thursday, when they bought tickets for $50 more.
Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Aerosmith, Pitbull, REO Speedwagon, Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers, Buckcherry, Chris Hawkey, Soul Asylum, Christina Taylor, Elvie Shane and Hopkins band Quietdrive will perform at Canterbury Park’s first Summer Jam next Thursday through Saturday, July 18-20.
When the $99 ticket deal was announced on Facebook Thursday, some concert-goers cried foul.
"So those people that busted their butts and scraped to get the money to pay for the more expensive price don't get a refund or credit for the difference? That's bull," one woman wrote.
Others demanded reimbursement for the difference in ticket prices.
Jerry Braam, CEO of Twin Cities Summer Jam, said VIP sponsor Bell Bank stepped forward to sponsor the reduced ticket prices "to put money back into the pockets of consumers" and help raise its profile in its new Minnesota market.
"We totally understand some people will say, 'You're screwing me,'" he said, but likened the price drop to fluctuating airline prices. "It's a sponsor-driven event."
In seven years of putting on music festivals, including Lakes Jam in Brainerd, Braam said he's never had a sponsor sponsor such a deal — which he had to get approved by the headliners. McGraw's team said it was "fantastic for people to save money," Braam said.
Last month, officials said the concert series was expected to attract 15,000 to 40,000 people. Braam said sales are going "really well," with about 34,000 sold so far, with another week of sales to go.
Canterbury Park can hold about 30,000 people per day.
"We've got plenty of room," Braam said.
Canterbury Park spokesman Jeff Maday said the racetrack is preparing for crowds of 15,000 Thursday and Saturday and 20,000 on Friday.
The concerts will be on the south end of the racetrack, where races will pause for the whole week right in the middle of horse racing season.
"For a first-year festival, that's a helluva lineup," Braam said.
Promoters for the event include Mystic Lake Casino, iHeart Radio, Bud Light and Red Bull and the Minnesota Vikings joined on as a sponsor Thursday, Braam said.