Get sprinkled with fairy dust and chow down on a turkey leg at the 2023 Renaissance Festival in Shakopee.The festival opened Aug. 19 and will go until Oct. 1 with each weekend having a different theme, from Highland Fling to Oktoberfest.In addition to the classics, this year’s festival includes 25 new food options, including baked potato boats, chocolate mini donuts, a pasta bar, black bean burgers, Nordic meatballs with lingonberries, mermaid sundaes and pickle pizza, according to the festival’s website.Dogs are allowed in the park, but owners must fill out a dog registration form and bring it to the festival, as well as proof of vaccinations and a photo of the dog.Doggie Dash Races will take place daily at 2:30 p.m. on the joust track. Those interested in entering their dogs must follow the race rules and pre-registration must be received the Monday prior to the race. There is a $10-$15 registration fee.Over 250 artists and other vendors will be selling their goods through the festival, such as jewelry, pottery, worked wood, leatherwork, hand-blown glass and apparel, according to the website.The Minnesota Renaissance Festival asks those who wish to dress up in a costume for the affair to follow the guidelines listed online:Costumes and attire must be family-friendly and may not be offensive, obstructive, violent, or otherwise objectionable.Children may wear masks.Adults may wear appropriate masks that do not cover their entire face.The Minnesota Renaissance Festival reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to require a guest to remove his/her mask and/or to require that the guest take their mask off site. Footwear is required at all times.Guests wearing bulky or layered clothing may be subject to additional security screening.The Minnesota Renaissance Festival reserves the right to refuse entry and/or remove guests who do not adhere to the costume policy, unless the costume or attire can be modified to meet the standards above.
The Renaissance Festival is back for another 7 weekends of huzzah and cheers
