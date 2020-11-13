Twin Cities Summer Jam, the outdoor music festival that has brought big-name performers to Shakopee's Canterbury Park announced Friday, Nov. 13 its 2021 lineup.
Zac Brown Band, Carrie Underwood and Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the festival, slated for July 22-24 next year at the race track. The full festival lineup will also include artists Ashley McBryde, Brett Young, Kip Moore, Mitchell Tenpenny, Blanco Brown, Elvie Shane, The Fabulous Armadillos, Ian Munsick and 32 Below, according to a news release from the festival.
The festival debuted in 2019 and was nominated by USAToday as one of the nation's best emerging festivals. The 2021 lineup includes some of the same acts originally scheduled to perform at the Shakopee grounds in July before the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Twin Cities Summer Jam was far from the only festival to cancel its 2020 festivities; Lakefront Music Fest held hosted annually along the shores of Prior Lake was canceled this year as were many festivals across the Twin Cities region. Summer Jam's announcement this week arrives days after Minnesota Public Radio's The Current and the Walker Art Center announced the 2021 Rock the Gardenm, held at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, is canceled due to the uncertainties of planning a large event during a pandemic.
The lineup
Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the opening night of the festival on Thursday, July 22, as part of their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. The southern rock band's career has spanned more than 40 years. Kip Moore will also play on Thursday, along with Elvie Shane and 32 Below.
Carrie Underwood, a major name in country music, will close the stage on Friday, July 23. Brett Young will open for her that evening and Blanco Brown and Ian Munsick will also perform.
Country music group and Grammy winners Zac Brown Band will headline Summer Jam on Saturday, July 24. Ashley McBryde, the 2019 ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year, will take the stage earlier in the night, with Mitchell Tenpenny and The Fabulous Armadillos opening the show, the release said.
Tickets
Attendees can purchase both three-day and one-day ticket options, along with camping spots right on the Canterbury Park grounds. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20 and can be purchased at tcsummerjam.com or directly at ticketmaster.com. Visit tcsummerjam.com for more information.