Twin Cities Summer Jam CEO Jerry Braam announced Friday morning that Twin Cities Summer Jam, the Canterbury Park music festival, will be postponed to July 22-24, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The music festival was previously scheduled for July 23-25 this year, with headliners Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band and Pitbull scheduled to perform during the three-day festival.
Other artists slotted to perform throughout the festival were festival co-founder Chris Hawkey, along with Third Eye Blind, Nelly, LOCASH, Blanco Brown and The Fabulous Armadillos.
Announcements about which of those artists will still be performing at the rescheduled 2021 event will be posted on the Twin Cities Summer Jam website and social media channels as they become available, according to the press release.
Braam said the decision was made after discussions with Canterbury Park as well as sponsors, vendors and artists.
“This decision is in the best interest for all involved,” Braam said in a press release.
Tickets purchased for this summer’s event will be valid for the 2021 festival, and all ticket holders will receive an email within the next 10 days with information about their ticket options, according to the release.
Summer Jam kicked off its first-ever festival at Canterbury Park in 2019.
Prior Lake’s Lakefront Music Festival, which is scheduled for July 10-11, has not yet announced any date changes.