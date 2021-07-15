Twin Cities Summer Jam, the three-day outdoors music festival, will descend on southern Minnesota once again July 22-24 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
“We have a wonderful opportunity to bring people back together to enjoy live music,” said Summer Jam CEO Jerry Braam in a statement. “This really will be the event of the summer, and one that will be remembered for years to come.”
The festival, canceled in 2020 like many in the event space, will feature major headliners Zac Brown Band, Carrie Underwood and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The festival will feature up to seven artists per day. Supporting artists include names like Ashley McBryde, Brett Young, Kip Moore, Niko Moon, and more. A side stage will feature two local Minnesota artists each day, according to a news release from the festival.
Crucial news for the festival came in May, when Gov. Walz lifted the capacity restrictions on outdoor gatherings. Festival goers will not be required to wear masks and the venue can operate at full capacity. Canterbury Park makes a perfect concert location with lots of wide open outdoor space, indoor facilities adjacent to the concert bowl, and easy access from several major highways, the release said.
Both three-day and one-day ticket options are available for purchase, along with camping spots. Visit tcsummerjam.com or directly to ticketmaster.com to buy. Ticket sales will continue up until 9 p.m. each day of the festival or until tickets are sold out.
The festival is sponsored in part by Bud Light, Canterbury Park, Mystic Lake, iHeartMedia, and many others.