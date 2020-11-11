For the first time, the Valleyfair grounds in Shakopee will be home to a drive-thru Christmas light show running from late November through January.
For $30 per vehicle, folks can drive through a display of more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to the beat of holiday songs, according to a news release. Guests will tune their car radio to a channel that allows them to hear featured music in real time.
In total, the experience lasts about 30-40 minutes. Since patrons don't have to leave their cars, it's all socially-distanced.
Event organizers noted weekends tend to be busier, so in order to avoid long lines, booking a time Monday through Thursday may be a good option.
Tickets cannot be purchased at the gate — online reservations are required.
To reserve tickets, you can visit christmasincolor.co/valleyfair.