Valleyfair will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season, according to a recent press release. The amusement park in Shakopee said it will continue to work with public health authorities to ensure guests can return to a safe environment next season.
“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority,” Valleyfair’s General Manager and Vice President Raul Rehnborg, said. “We look forward to a great 2021 season with rides, attractions, and entertainment for the whole family.”
Valleyfair said it is planning special events and park enhancements for 2021, including a Peanuts Celebration, a special event honoring the classic cartoons of Minnesota native Charles Schulz and a “Corn Feast” event featuring 30,000 pounds of free corn on the cob and corn eating competitions.
Valleyfair had previously extended the validity of 2020 passes and add-on products through 2021. Those passholders will also receive a rewards card valid for purchases within the park next season. Season Passes for 2021 will go on sale beginning Sept. 8.