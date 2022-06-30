This year marks the 100th birthday of waterskiing. The sport was invented in Minnesota in 1922 in Lake City on Lake Pepin.
In the Southwest Metro there are many ways to enjoy the water sport.
One of the intentions of the Minnesota Waterski Association is encourage people to get out on the water and get involved in waterskiing, said MWA President Justin Bloyer. The association is also dedicated to helping support the sport across Minnesota.
The Minnesota Waterski Association hosts ski clinics for its members to learn more and helps to direct people to local ski clubs, all in an effort to grow the sport, Bloyer said.
SOUTHWEST METRO
The Shockwaves Shakopee Prior Lake Water Ski Association, founded in 1957, is one of the largest waterskiing clubs in the Midwest. According to President Tim Fitzgibbons, the club has around 200 members from all over including Victoria, Chanhassen, Wayzata and St. Paul.
The association has experienced fairly steady growth, Fitzgibbons said. The club had to take a season off, due to COVID-19, however, people stayed active and the year afterward, the club saw one of its largest show teams in at least 10 years, he said.
One of the aspects of the waterskiing association is the Shockwaves Show Team, which performs pyramids, ballet, barefooting, jumping, wakeboarding and other impressive stunts. The free shows take place at Quarry Lake, 6201 Innovation Blvd., Shakopee, 7 p.m. Thursdays, through the end of August.
According to Bloyer, waterskiing is a great multigenerational activity. It’s a lifelong sport that people can continue to do with their family, he said, comparing into to tennis and golf. The Minnesota Waterski Association even has some members in their 80s, he said.
“It's something you do with your family and you can do for the rest of your life,” Bloyer said.
Chris Schottler, of Chanhassen, joined the Shockwaves Shakopee Prior Lake Water Ski Association with his family years ago. He has been an avid water-skier for most of his life. The sport continues to be his favorite summer pastime and stress reliever. He echoed Bloyer’s point that waterskiing is a perfect family activity.
“That's a nice benefit of this as far as a family type opportunity for us to do things together and it's a lot of fun,” Schottler said.
Something that Schottler enjoys about the show team is that the people involved are of varying capabilities. Some people are there to learn something new and others has been around forever and know how to do almost everything. The team gives members the opportunity to focus and build skills, he added.
According to Schottler, a great thing that the club offers is its learn to ski program. In the program, children and adults can work one-on-one with professionals to learn waterskiing skills. He added that the club is a very inclusive and welcoming environment.
“We want to encourage people to get familiar and fall in love with water sports like the rest of us have,” Schottler said.
Another facet of the association is the Shockwaves Adaptive Waterski Squad, which began in 2017. The squad utilizes adaptive equipment to give people with mobility, visual, mental and other impairments the opportunity to enjoy waterskiing.
The association holds free and open to the public adaptive skiing clinics. A few upcoming dates include July 18, Aug. 7 and Aug. 16. To learn more about the adaptive squad, visit enablingsmiles.com.
“Enabling smiles is a perfect name for the website because everybody's smiling ear-to-ear, including all the volunteers,” Fitzgibbons said. “These adaptive athletes, when they light up, you just can't help but smile yourself. It's so rewarding to put these kinds of things on.”