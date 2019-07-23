Join the Scott County Historical Society for an exciting and informative talk commemorating the anniversary of Womens’ Suffrage in Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Author, historian and speaker Lois Glewwe is the descendant of the longtime South St. Glewwe family. On Aug. 27, 1920, South St. Paul women, including three of Lois Glewwe’s paternal aunts, went to the polls. They were the first women in Minnesota to vote after the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Glewwe share the story of 21-year-old Marguerite Newburgh, a stenographer at South St. Paul City Hall who the national press identified as the very first woman to vote that morning at 6 a.m. when the polls opened.
The cost is free for Society members and $5 for non-members. Register at scottcountyhistory.org.
Scott County Historical Society is located at 235 Fuller St. South, Shakopee.