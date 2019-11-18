Republican Erik Mortensen is joining the race for the District 55A House of Representatives seat.
The announcement comes two years after a heated election between Mortensen and current District 55A Rep. Brad Tabke, a Democrat who defeated Mortensen in 2018 with 52% of the vote.
"It's with great enthusiasm that I officially announce I will be running to represent my hometown, Shakopee, and the rest of District 55A as State Representative. We deserve strong conservative representation in St. Paul that we've never had before," a post on the Erik Mortensen for House Facebook reads, along with a campaign announcement. "It's more important than ever to get involved and fight for your values."
So far, Mortensen won’t face any fresh competition, as the three known candidates in the race so far remain the same as last year. In 2018, Mortensen defeated then-incumbent Bob Loonan in the GOP primary in what was believed to be the most expensive primary in district history.
"Our campaign out-raised Bob while he was the incumbent and we were able to bring over $100,000 to support my candidacy," a statement published on the Erik Mortensen for House Facebook page said. "We need to have someone that can expose and compete with the Democrats and we cannot afford to have someone mail it in as Bob does."
Loonan said he's glad Mortensen is running.
"Everyone has the right to run," Loonan said. “I hope it’s a campaign of ideas.”
Mortensen did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.
In 2018, Mortensen said the top three issues he would have addressed if elected would have been finding a way to recall an unnamed school board member who was a “bad hire,” addressing traffic congestion on Highway 169 and lobbying for more practical health insurance costs that meet specific needs.
Loonan attributed much of his 2018 primary loss to being arrested just a month prior to the election on suspicion of drunk driving. He pleaded not guilty in Scott County District Court in September 2018 to DWI charges, which were dismissed the following March.
Mortensen has two legal matters in his past: a DWI charge from 2001 and a conciliation court appeal related to his small Southwest Minneapolis business called AdvantaClean. These issues came up in the 2018 election, when the Valley News asked he and Tabke questions about past legal matters.
Both of Mortensen’s legal matters were dismissed, according to court documents. In 2018, when questioned about his DWI charge, Mortensen addressed the mistake.
“Eighteen years ago, as a 22-year-old, I made the terrible mistake of driving while intoxicated,” Mortensen said. “As someone who was aspiring to be a police officer at that time, it was a poor decision that permanently altered my path in life.”
Tabke declined to comment.