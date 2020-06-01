Highway 160 traffic in Shakopee will be slow until June 5 as the area from Bloomington Ferry Bridge to Marschall Road will be down to one lane as crews work to repair concrete.
So very slow in Shakopee! MnDOT says 169 lane restrictions go til Fri June 5. AND, major metro roadways close again tonight starting at 8p. https://t.co/2bXnWJs5hf https://t.co/nCiRCjPVTX pic.twitter.com/2WqJe4SDcH— KSTP Traffic (@kstptraffic) May 31, 2020
The highway will be reduced to one lane through approximately 6 p.m. Friday, according to a notice from the city.