Old appliances, electronics, yard waste, tires, car batteries and more can be recycled between 7:30 and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24 behind the Public Works building, 400 Gorman Street, in Shakopee for this year’s fall cleanup day.
A full list of accepted items is available at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/cleanupday.
The twice-a-year event is funded in part through grants received from Scott County and Shakopee's Recycling Rebate Program and is a partnership among the Public Works Department, Republic Services and the city’s recycling vendors, according to a city press release.
Residents will be charged a flat fee based on the type of vehicle hauling the load. Checks or credit cards are preferred, the city said in the release.
- Car/SUV/Minivan: $40
- Pick-up Truck: $45
- Vehicle with Trailer: $50
Some items may have additional fees.