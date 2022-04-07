County officials are seeking federal transportation dollars for the Merriam Junction Regional Trail planned to link Scott and Carver counties, with a Minnesota River crossing.
The 2.42-mile pedestrian and bicycle trail planned to connect Louisville Township and the city of Carver follows the former Union Pacific Railroad corridor acquired by Scott County in 2010.
The trail would feature four bridges and serve as a connection point for regional trail networks across the Minnesota River Valley.
On Tuesday, the Scott County Board of Commissioners authorized a grant application seeking $5.5 million from the Metropolitan Council’s federal funding allocation for construction costs.
DESTINATION TRAIL
The multi-use trail would connect to the Louisville Swamp unit of the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge.
“Scott County does not have a destination trail and has the least number of regional trail miles of any metro county, representing an opportunity for investment and improvement,” states the county’s grant application.
The first phase of the project, slated to begin in 2025, includes riverbank stabilization efforts aimed at improving water quality and protecting cultural and natural resources.
Sediment entering the river each year from 2,700-feet of unstable riverbank is equivalent to a 660-foot-long barge tow, according to the county’s grant application.
LOCAL HISTORY
The settlement of Merriam Junction sprang up in the northwestern part of Louisville Township during the mid-to-late 19th century at the crossing of two major railroad lines.
At the community’s height, an average of 20 trains went through Merriam Junction each day, according to the Scott County Historical Society.
A two-story hotel and a post office were among the short-lived features of the community, which crumbled into a ghost town with the rise of the automobile.
Plans for the Merriam Junction Regional Trail gained steam in 2007 when a trestle south of Carver collapsed, severing the railroad line. Then, in 2011, the railroad bridge crossing the Minnesota River at Carver was demolished.
The trestle collapse created an opportunity for Scott County planners, who’d previously identified a need for trails crossing the Minnesota River.
In 2010, with the support of regional partnerships, Scott County acquired the rail line. New regional trail connections in Carver County soon followed.
Four bridges are planned for the Merriam Junction Regional Trail; two bridges will be newly built and two will be replacements of existing bridges.
The Metropolitan Council is accepting applications through April 14 for road, bridge, transit and trail projects seeking a portion of the agency’s federal funding allocation.
The Transportation Advisory Board will select projects for funding in late 2022.