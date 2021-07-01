Shakopee is one step closer to stabilizing its rapidly-eroding riverbank.
On June 29, a federal appropriations subcommittee approved U.S. Rep. Angie Craig’s $3.5 million submission for the city of Shakopee to receive federal funding for riverfront stabilization. The bill will soon head to the full appropriations committee for approval.
The advancement of the project means there is a high likelihood that the city will be allocated the $3.5 million, according to a spokesperson for Angie Craig.
The funding was requested earlier this year to protect the city’s infrastructure from riverbank erosion.
“Shakopee’s River Stabilization and Cultural Corridor Project is critical to preserving and stabilizing the city’s riverbank for years to come,” Craig said in a July 1 press release. “I am proud to champion this long overdue project in Congress and to fight for its funding in the final appropriations package later this year.”
Erosion danger
Over the past few years, city officials and experts on the Minnesota River have become increasingly concerned that if the riverbank in Shakopee isn’t stabilized soon, a rising river could erode the nearby Native American burial mounds and damage vital sanitary sewers that service the western part of the city.
The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community's three largest native burial grounds lie on this corridor, and because of river flooding and erosion, this historic piece of land is in danger. When the river floods, the city’s sanitary sewers are in danger as well. Flooding causes 40 of the city’s sanitary sewers located near the banks to become inundated with water, which means emergency repairs become difficult. The residents serviced by these sewers comprise 20% of Shakopee’s population and are mostly on the city’s west end.
Cultural corridor
Shakopee’s Parks and Trails Master Plan drafts a cultural corridor along the riverbank that would educate visitors on the history of the area and honor its cultural and archeological significance. But the first step, city leaders say, is stabilizing the riverfront to protect that land.
The concept plan for mitigating Shakopee’s water level problem would be to slant the river bank so it floods naturally. When water levels are lower, the river bank will be walkable, and when they are higher, that area would be designated for flooding.
Proejct costs
The total cost for this project would be in the neighborhood of $12.5 million, according to the city. The $3.5 million in federal funding, if passed this year, would go towards the engineering phase of that project.
The riverfront stabilization has support from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, Scott County Historical Society and the Lower Minnesota River Watershed District, but other future partners include the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Army Corp of Engineers, Scott County and Three Rivers Park District, according to the city.
Craig’s funding request was submitted May 27 through Community Project Funding for the fiscal year 2022, in which members of Congress are able to request funding for up to 10 projects in their districts.