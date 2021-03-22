The Shakopee City Council approved on March 16 the final plat for a 126-home expansion and “greenway” space that will loop through the Windermere development, located just north of Astoria Drive and west of Attenborough Street.
The green space will wind through the property and be accessible to the neighborhood residents as well as the broader community and feature play areas such as climbing structures and musical instruments.
Developer D.R. Horton applied to rezone the single-family residential area. The existing land is zoned for a 60-foot minimum lot width requirement, but 75 of the proposed lots in D.R. Horton’s application would be 55 feet wide and 51 lots would be 65 feet wide.
According to D.R. Horton, the goal is to deliver more affordable single-family homes on the smaller lots, with new construction homes priced below $400,000. Homes on the larger lots will be priced in the mid-to-upper $400,000s.
The plan, according to the developer at a Dec. 3, 2020 meeting, is to finish the construction of the 126 homes and green space by the end of 2021.